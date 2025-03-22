One year has passed since the tragic attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall that claimed the lives of 145 people. On Saturday, Russian officials revealed that the attack was orchestrated by the special services of an unnamed unfriendly nation, with intentions to destabilize Russia.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, noted the involvement of six Central Asians, currently abroad, who have been charged in absentia. They are suspected of recruiting and training four Tajikistan nationals linked to the attack, who appeared in court last year amid claims of harsh treatment.

An Islamic State faction took responsibility for the massacre, where gunmen targeted concertgoers before setting the venue on fire. However, Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have suggested a Ukrainian connection, which Kyiv strongly denies, citing a lack of evidence from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)