Unveiling the Forces Behind Moscow Tragedy: A Year Later

One year after the devastating Moscow concert hall attack, Russian officials allege it was orchestrated by the special services of an unfriendly nation. The attack aimed to destabilize Russia, says Russian Investigative Committee's Svetlana Petrenko. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility, though Russia suggests Ukraine’s involvement without concrete evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
One year has passed since the tragic attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall that claimed the lives of 145 people. On Saturday, Russian officials revealed that the attack was orchestrated by the special services of an unnamed unfriendly nation, with intentions to destabilize Russia.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, noted the involvement of six Central Asians, currently abroad, who have been charged in absentia. They are suspected of recruiting and training four Tajikistan nationals linked to the attack, who appeared in court last year amid claims of harsh treatment.

An Islamic State faction took responsibility for the massacre, where gunmen targeted concertgoers before setting the venue on fire. However, Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have suggested a Ukrainian connection, which Kyiv strongly denies, citing a lack of evidence from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

