Swift Police Action Halts Rs 1.49 Crore Cyber Fraud

The Mumbai police department successfully halted the illicit transfer of approximately Rs 1.49 crore within a 24-hour period. The operation was carried out in response to 110 separate cyber fraud complaints received through the 1930 helpline.

The reported scams included various fraudulent schemes such as investment scams, share trading scams, and online shopping scams. The crime branch acted swiftly, collaborating with banks to prevent the further transfer of the defrauded funds.

Authorities encourage victims of cyber fraud to promptly contact the 1930 helpline to increase the chances of intercepting such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)