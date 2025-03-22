Left Menu

Swift Police Action Halts Rs 1.49 Crore Cyber Fraud

The city police successfully intercepted Rs 1.49 crore in a single day following 110 reports of cyber fraud in Mumbai. Reports included scams like investment fraud, share trading scams, and online shopping fraud. Immediate police response helped halt the transfer of illicit funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:43 IST
Swift Police Action Halts Rs 1.49 Crore Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police department successfully halted the illicit transfer of approximately Rs 1.49 crore within a 24-hour period. The operation was carried out in response to 110 separate cyber fraud complaints received through the 1930 helpline.

The reported scams included various fraudulent schemes such as investment scams, share trading scams, and online shopping scams. The crime branch acted swiftly, collaborating with banks to prevent the further transfer of the defrauded funds.

Authorities encourage victims of cyber fraud to promptly contact the 1930 helpline to increase the chances of intercepting such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025