Arrest in Delhi Elderly Couple Murder Case: Main Conspirator Caught

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended the alleged main conspirator in the alarming murder case of an elderly couple in northwest Delhi. Deepak alias Pankaj was arrested while hiding at an old-age home near Dwarka Mor, according to official sources.

The victims, Mohinder Singh and his wife Diljeet Kaur, were discovered dead on March 18 in different rooms of their Kohat Enclave residence. The case took a complex turn when it came to light that their night attendant vanished, raising suspicions.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of Ravi, another person connected to the murder, who confessed to plotting the crime with Deepak. The couple's children, residing nearby, were unaware of their parents' demise until informed by a driver, highlighting their isolation in the days leading up to their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)