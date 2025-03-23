Left Menu

Man Accused of Rape and Extortion Under Pretext of Marriage in Thane

A man in Thane, Maharashtra, is accused of raping a 36-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, extorting Rs 3.42 lakh, and threatening her. The pair met on a matrimonial site. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating without any arrests made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:21 IST
Man Accused of Rape and Extortion Under Pretext of Marriage in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against a 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman under the guise of marriage and extorting Rs 3.42 lakh from her.

The accused and the victim met through a matrimonial website between November 2023 and February 2024. The accused allegedly raped the woman in hotels in Thane, promising marriage and subsequently extorting money from her.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, with police actively investigating the matter, although no arrests have been made as yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025