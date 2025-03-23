Man Accused of Rape and Extortion Under Pretext of Marriage in Thane
A man in Thane, Maharashtra, is accused of raping a 36-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, extorting Rs 3.42 lakh, and threatening her. The pair met on a matrimonial site. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating without any arrests made so far.
A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against a 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman under the guise of marriage and extorting Rs 3.42 lakh from her.
The accused and the victim met through a matrimonial website between November 2023 and February 2024. The accused allegedly raped the woman in hotels in Thane, promising marriage and subsequently extorting money from her.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, with police actively investigating the matter, although no arrests have been made as yet.
