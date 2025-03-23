Left Menu

Constitutional Dialogues: Path to Peace in Manipur

Justice B R Gavai emphasized resolving issues through constitutional means during a Supreme Court delegation's visit to Manipur. Aimed at restoring peace in the conflict-ridden state, the visit highlighted the inhabitants' desire for normalcy and paid tribute to historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:00 IST
  • India

Justice B R Gavai of the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of constitutional means in resolving conflicts, while leading a delegation of five judges to Manipur over the weekend.

The delegation's goal was to interact with locals affected by ongoing ethnic strife and promote peace efforts through dialogue.

Justice Gavai acknowledged the legacy of figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and highlighted the unity maintained by India's Constitution amid regional disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

