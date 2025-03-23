Constitutional Dialogues: Path to Peace in Manipur
Justice B R Gavai emphasized resolving issues through constitutional means during a Supreme Court delegation's visit to Manipur. Aimed at restoring peace in the conflict-ridden state, the visit highlighted the inhabitants' desire for normalcy and paid tribute to historical figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice B R Gavai of the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of constitutional means in resolving conflicts, while leading a delegation of five judges to Manipur over the weekend.
The delegation's goal was to interact with locals affected by ongoing ethnic strife and promote peace efforts through dialogue.
Justice Gavai acknowledged the legacy of figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and highlighted the unity maintained by India's Constitution amid regional disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Consensus and Dialogue: Rajasthan's Constitution Club Inauguration Sparks Debate
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Ukraine Seeks Constructive Dialogue in Saudi Arabia
Unprecedented Dialogue: U.S. and Hamas Negotiations Break New Ground
Israel and UN Strengthen Dialogue on Lebanon's Future
PDP Leader Sparks Dialogue on Security and Accountability in J&K