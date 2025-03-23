Constitutional Dialogues: Path to Peace in Manipur

Justice B R Gavai of the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of constitutional means in resolving conflicts, while leading a delegation of five judges to Manipur over the weekend.

The delegation's goal was to interact with locals affected by ongoing ethnic strife and promote peace efforts through dialogue.

Justice Gavai acknowledged the legacy of figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and highlighted the unity maintained by India's Constitution amid regional disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)