BWSSB Wins World Water 2025 Award for Sustainable Water Management
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will receive the prestigious World Water 2025 Award for its exceptional efforts in sustainable urban water management, including lake replenishment and rainwater harvesting projects. The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on March 31.
- Country:
- India
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to receive the prestigious World Water 2025 Award. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on March 31.
In a statement, Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, expressed that this recognition will serve as a motivation to further enhance their efforts in creating a water-secure future for Bengaluru. The Water Digest Awards, organized in collaboration with UNESCO, highlight the noteworthy contributions of organizations, NGOs, and individuals in water management, treatment, and conservation.
BWSSB earned this accolade due to its significant initiatives in sustainable urban water supply and management, such as replenishing 23 lakes with treated water to improve groundwater levels, collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science to establish a groundwater task force, and constructing 3,000 rainwater harvesting tanks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Transport: Hyperloop's High-Speed Journey from Chennai to Bengaluru
Maldivian Expands Horizons: New Flights to Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC Stages Epic Comeback to Secure ISL Playoff Spot
Controversy Swirls Around Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill as Citizens Protest
Bengaluru's Second Airport Site to be Decided on Merit, Says Minister