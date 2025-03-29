Left Menu

BWSSB Wins World Water 2025 Award for Sustainable Water Management

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will receive the prestigious World Water 2025 Award for its exceptional efforts in sustainable urban water management, including lake replenishment and rainwater harvesting projects. The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:49 IST
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to receive the prestigious World Water 2025 Award. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on March 31.

In a statement, Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, expressed that this recognition will serve as a motivation to further enhance their efforts in creating a water-secure future for Bengaluru. The Water Digest Awards, organized in collaboration with UNESCO, highlight the noteworthy contributions of organizations, NGOs, and individuals in water management, treatment, and conservation.

BWSSB earned this accolade due to its significant initiatives in sustainable urban water supply and management, such as replenishing 23 lakes with treated water to improve groundwater levels, collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science to establish a groundwater task force, and constructing 3,000 rainwater harvesting tanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

