Calcutta High Court Dismisses Defamation Case in Favor of Public Interest

In a landmark decision, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a defamation case filed by a school superintendent against more than 280 individuals. The defendants had filed a mass petition against him, voicing serious allegations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The case, originally lodged in the Bardhaman district court in 2013, was found lacking in substance by Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta. The ruling emphasized the public interest inherent in the petition, which outweighed any defamation claims by the superintendent.

The petitioners accused the superintendent of illegal activities, urging an inquiry to protect the institution's students. The court found that such complaints done in good faith do not amount to defamation, especially when addressing lawful authorities about alleged misconduct.

