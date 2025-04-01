Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Dismisses Defamation Case in Favor of Public Interest

The Calcutta High Court quashed a defamation case against over 280 individuals who submitted a mass petition to the West Bengal Chief Minister. The court ruled that public interest outweighed the right to reputation. The petition accused a superintendent of illegal activities at an educational institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:11 IST
In a landmark decision, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a defamation case filed by a school superintendent against more than 280 individuals. The defendants had filed a mass petition against him, voicing serious allegations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The case, originally lodged in the Bardhaman district court in 2013, was found lacking in substance by Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta. The ruling emphasized the public interest inherent in the petition, which outweighed any defamation claims by the superintendent.

The petitioners accused the superintendent of illegal activities, urging an inquiry to protect the institution's students. The court found that such complaints done in good faith do not amount to defamation, especially when addressing lawful authorities about alleged misconduct.

