Trump Nominates Gaiser for Key DOJ Role

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Ohio Solicitor General T. Elliot Gaiser as the next assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel, according to a report by the New York Times.

This crucial position within the Department of Justice involves providing legal advice to the president and all branches of the executive government, as highlighted on the Justice Department's website. As of Wednesday, both the White House and the Department of Justice have not responded to requests for comments on this nomination.

Gaiser, who brings with him a wealth of experience, has previously served as a clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Judge Edith Jones at the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. He was appointed as solicitor general by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in 2023.

