Security Row: Controversy Over Majithia's Protection Reduction

Bikram Singh Majithia's security cover has been reduced following a reassessment of threat perception, contradicting claims that it was withdrawn. The move has led to criticism from SAD leaders, alleging political motives by the AAP government. Punjab Police cited the decision as routine, sparking further debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:15 IST
The security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior leader from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been scaled down due to a reassessment of threat perception, a Punjab Police official announced. This decision contradicts claims that his security detail had been entirely withdrawn, which sparked significant political debate.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the AAP government, accusing it of targeting Majithia for political reasons. Badal claimed that the party was engaging in a 'witch hunt' and argued that the scaling down of Majithia's Z-plus security was politically motivated. He promised that his party, Akali Dal, would ensure Majithia's protection.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla clarified that the security review is a routine process based on threat perception. He assured that Majithia still has sufficient security, including an escort vehicle and gunmen. However, the decision has led to a broader political controversy, with accusations of vendettas and political maneuvering dominating discussions.

