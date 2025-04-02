Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Justice Varma's Oath at Allahabad High Court

A Public Interest Litigation is filed at the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, challenging the oath ceremony of Justice Yashwant Varma. The PIL references an ongoing inquiry into currency recovery at Varma's residence and the recent government notification on his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:33 IST
In an unexpected legal battle, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench. It seeks to halt the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Yashwant Varma, amidst controversy and pending investigation.

The PIL points to a significant ongoing in-house inquiry directed by the Chief Justice of India. This inquiry focuses on the discovery of several semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency at Justice Varma's home, sparked by a fire incident last month. This situation coincides with Justice Varma's transfer from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad, marking a period fraught with intrigue and contention.

Filed by Vikash Chaturvedi and represented by Advocate Ashok Pandey, the PIL argues against furthering the oath process. It cites directives from the Chief Justice of India reportedly advising against assigning judicial duties to Justice Varma during the probe and challenges the March 28, 2025, notification facilitating his transfer.

