Playback Singer Fined for Dumping Waste in Kochi Backwaters

A renowned playback singer, M G Sreekumar, faces a fine of Rs 25,000 imposed by the Mulavukad Grama Panchayat for allegedly disposing of waste in the Kochi backwaters. The incident was brought to attention by a tourist's video, showing garbage being dumped from his property, which was shared online.

After the video circulated on social media and tagged Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, the panchayat was directed to investigate the matter. The authorities verified the incident and issued a notice to Sreekumar to settle the fine within 15 days, as per the Panchayat Raj Act.

The panchayat awaits a response from the singer to determine further action. Meanwhile, Minister Rajesh encouraged the public to report such violations using a designated government WhatsApp number to ensure environmental compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)