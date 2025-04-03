DoT Partners with RPF to Boost Mobile Safety for Train Passengers

In a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of train passengers in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has teamed up with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Ministry of Railways to enhance mobile safety measures. This partnership focuses on tracing and recovering lost or stolen mobile phones belonging to passengers traveling on trains and at stations, a common issue that has long been a concern for commuters.

Mobile phones are among the most frequently misplaced or stolen items in trains, often leading to security risks or misuse. In response, the DoT has integrated its Sanchar Saathi platform with the Rail Madad app, a service provided by Indian Railways to address passenger complaints. This integration enables passengers to report lost or stolen mobile phones through the Rail Madad app, which will automatically send the complaint details to the Sanchar Saathi portal for swift action.

The Sanchar Saathi platform, developed by the DoT, has the capability to block lost or stolen handsets and track them to prevent misuse. The collaboration with RPF will help expedite the recovery process, as RPF officers will be notified of the reported devices, leading to faster identification and action.

Collaboration Begins with 17 Railway Zones and 70+ Divisions

To kickstart the initiative, the DoT has begun onboarding 17 railway zones and over 70 divisions of RPF to the Sanchar Saathi portal. This will allow RPF personnel across India to access and act upon reports of lost or stolen mobile phones. Passengers will have the convenience of lodging complaints via the Rail Madad app, and the RPF will ensure timely tracking and recovery of the mobile phones, which will be blocked on the Sanchar Saathi portal.

A recent training session organized by the DoT for RPF officers from 17 railway divisions saw participation from over 250 officers. This session focused on the functionalities of the Sanchar Saathi platform, including the process of blocking lost or stolen devices, as well as other technological solutions to safeguard mobile users from fraud and misuse.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), Emphasizes the Role of Technology

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of Telecom, inaugurated the training session and commended the collaboration between the DoT and RPF. In his address, Dr. Mittal stressed the critical role of technology in enhancing security measures. He remarked, “With rapid advancements in technology, digital tools are now more crucial than ever in preventing crime and aiding law enforcement. The integration of RPF into the Sanchar Saathi portal is a milestone in our efforts to protect citizens from cybercrime and the misuse of telecom services.”

Shri Manoj Yadav, Director General of RPF, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting that the safety and security of railway passengers is one of the primary objectives of RPF. He highlighted the success of Operation Aamanat, where RPF recovered and returned goods worth Rs 84 crore to railway passengers in the last 12 months. Yadav added, “With RPF’s integration into the Sanchar Saathi portal, citizens can be assured of recovering their lost or stolen mobile phones.”

Sanchar Saathi: A Key Player in Mobile Device Recovery

The Sanchar Saathi platform, particularly the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) module, has proven to be a vital tool in combating mobile theft and fraud. Since its inception, over 30 lakh mobile devices have been blocked using the CEIR, with around 18 lakh devices successfully traced. Notably, more than 3.87 lakh mobile handsets have been successfully recovered by state police across India.

States like Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have demonstrated exceptional use of the CEIR system, making significant strides in enhancing public security. The success of the platform has paved the way for greater collaboration with the Railway Protection Force to create a more robust mobile safety infrastructure for passengers.

Encouraging Public Participation

In line with the ongoing efforts, the DoT continues to encourage citizens to report lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR module on the Sanchar Saathi website (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). This collaborative effort aims to make telecom services more secure and user-friendly, while also assisting citizens in recovering their lost property and preventing its misuse.

In addition, the DoT is urging citizens to utilize the Sanchar Saathi mobile app to report cases of telecom fraud or cybercrime. The app is available for download and offers a convenient platform for users to lodge complaints and receive prompt assistance.

Strengthening Telecom Security for a Safer Digital Ecosystem

The collaboration between the DoT and RPF is a landmark initiative that will further strengthen India’s efforts to combat telecom fraud, protect citizens, and enhance the security of the railway network. By leveraging technology and establishing a seamless integration between the Sanchar Saathi platform and the Rail Madad app, the two entities are paving the way for a safer and more secure travel experience for railway passengers across the country.