Trump Administration's Crackdown on Ivy League Grants

The Trump administration is taking action to halt over $510 million in federal contracts and grants for Brown University, citing the university's inadequate response to antisemitism. This forms part of a broader campaign against what is perceived as lax policies towards campus antisemitism in Ivy League schools.

This move mirrors the administration's recent decision to block research funding at Princeton University and is part of an ongoing investigation into antisemitic activities across several universities. The White House is reportedly focusing on elite colleges that have hosted pro-Palestinian protests.

Columbia University faced similar sanctions earlier, losing $400 million in federal aid. The administration, committed to tackling campus antisemitism more aggressively, accuses the previous administration of being lenient. They have also opened new investigations and detained and deported foreign students involved in protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)