Pentagon Confirms Departure of NSA and Cyber Command Head

The Pentagon announced that Timothy Haugh will step down as the National Security Agency director and Cyber Command commander. The Defense Department expressed gratitude for his service, highlighting his career and leadership. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell conveyed best wishes for Haugh and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST
Timothy Haugh
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced on Friday the departure of Timothy Haugh from his roles as the National Security Agency director and the commander of the Cyber Command.

General Haugh's departure marks the end of his significant contributions to national security, where he served as both NSA Director and U.S. Cyber Command Commander.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell expressed gratitude on behalf of the Defense Department, thanking Haugh for his decades of service. "We wish him and his family well," Parnell stated.

