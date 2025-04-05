Pentagon Confirms Departure of NSA and Cyber Command Head
The Pentagon announced that Timothy Haugh will step down as the National Security Agency director and Cyber Command commander. The Defense Department expressed gratitude for his service, highlighting his career and leadership. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell conveyed best wishes for Haugh and his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon announced on Friday the departure of Timothy Haugh from his roles as the National Security Agency director and the commander of the Cyber Command.
General Haugh's departure marks the end of his significant contributions to national security, where he served as both NSA Director and U.S. Cyber Command Commander.
Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell expressed gratitude on behalf of the Defense Department, thanking Haugh for his decades of service. "We wish him and his family well," Parnell stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Key Departure: Brandon Fernandes Out of India's AFC Asian Cup Quest
Barbie Ferreira Addresses Her Euphoria Departure
Defense Department Advocates Lifting Judge's Order on Transgender Military Ban
Tuti Island's Resilience: The Aftermath of RSF Departure
Kagiso Rabada's Sudden Departure from Gujarat Titans