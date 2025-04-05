Activist Gains Legal Leverage in Antisemitism Document Battle
A federal judge ruled that Columbia University must notify activist Mahmoud Khalil and other students before releasing documents to Congress regarding antisemitism investigations. This decision allows ongoing legal action, though compliance with Congress wasn't entirely blocked.
A federal judge in New York ruled on Friday that Columbia University must provide 30 days' notice to activist Mahmoud Khalil and fellow students before complying with congressional requests for documents. The request is part of an ongoing investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.
US District Judge Arun Subramanian did not fully prevent the university from handing over documents, allowing room for Columbia students to amend their temporary restraining request. This decision has been viewed as a partial win for both oversight and the continuance of legal challenges.
US Rep Tim Walberg praised the ruling as it upholds congressional scrutiny, while Mahmoud Khalil and others maintain their stance on legal grounds, arguing for the defense of First Amendment rights in light of growing antisemitic incidents in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
