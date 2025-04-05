Left Menu

Activist Gains Legal Leverage in Antisemitism Document Battle

A federal judge ruled that Columbia University must notify activist Mahmoud Khalil and other students before releasing documents to Congress regarding antisemitism investigations. This decision allows ongoing legal action, though compliance with Congress wasn't entirely blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-04-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 08:40 IST
Activist Gains Legal Leverage in Antisemitism Document Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in New York ruled on Friday that Columbia University must provide 30 days' notice to activist Mahmoud Khalil and fellow students before complying with congressional requests for documents. The request is part of an ongoing investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian did not fully prevent the university from handing over documents, allowing room for Columbia students to amend their temporary restraining request. This decision has been viewed as a partial win for both oversight and the continuance of legal challenges.

US Rep Tim Walberg praised the ruling as it upholds congressional scrutiny, while Mahmoud Khalil and others maintain their stance on legal grounds, arguing for the defense of First Amendment rights in light of growing antisemitic incidents in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025