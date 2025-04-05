Kangana Ranaut Backs Waqf Bill Amid Land-Grab Allegations

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has accused Congress of showing leniency towards Waqf boards, leading to widespread norm violations. She claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will effectively tackle land-grabbing issues that have plagued the nation.

During an event in her Mandi constituency, Ranaut alleged that Waqf boards, formed before Indian Independence, play a significant role in corruption. She welcomed the passage of the new legislation, aiming to bring enforcement of the law upon Waqf boards, thereby curtailing further encroachment.

With support from Parliament, including both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the bill has received significant backing. Ranaut praised Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and efforts to address corruption, asserting that the bill ensures no person or organization is beyond legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)