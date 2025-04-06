Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Palestinian Medics Under Fire

A phone video casts doubt on Israeli military claims that Palestinian medics lacked emergency signals when fired upon. The footage captures the harrowing events as medics, with sirens on, assist others under fire. Tragically, 15 medics were killed, leading to calls for an independent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:12 IST
A captivating video captured on a medic's phone in Gaza challenges the claims by the Israeli forces that they fired upon emergency responders without warning signals. The footage highlights a tragic confrontation where 15 medics were fatally shot.

The video portrays Red Crescent and Civil Defence teams, their emergency lights visible, as they approached a site under fire. Suddenly, their vehicles were met with intense gunfire. Calls for an independent investigation are mounting as the incident's impact reverberates within international communities.

Despite Israeli military justification citing suspicious movements, the circumstances depicted in the video and corroborated accounts urge further scrutiny into the tragic deaths of the emergency personnel, intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

