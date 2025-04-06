Tragic Loss: Palestinian Medics Under Fire

A captivating video captured on a medic's phone in Gaza challenges the claims by the Israeli forces that they fired upon emergency responders without warning signals. The footage highlights a tragic confrontation where 15 medics were fatally shot.

The video portrays Red Crescent and Civil Defence teams, their emergency lights visible, as they approached a site under fire. Suddenly, their vehicles were met with intense gunfire. Calls for an independent investigation are mounting as the incident's impact reverberates within international communities.

Despite Israeli military justification citing suspicious movements, the circumstances depicted in the video and corroborated accounts urge further scrutiny into the tragic deaths of the emergency personnel, intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)