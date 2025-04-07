Promoting Equal Opportunities: Advancing Disability Inclusion in Global Labour Markets

Persons with disabilities face significant barriers in accessing equal opportunities in the global labour market. According to research from the International Labour Organization (ILO), the participation rate of people with disabilities is 30% lower than that of individuals without disabilities. The situation is especially dire for youth with disabilities, who are twice as likely to be NEET—Not in Education, Employment, or Training—compared to their non-disabled peers.

These challenges highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive, coordinated effort to ensure that persons with disabilities, particularly women and youth, can fully participate in global initiatives aimed at providing decent work for all. The ILO's call for concerted action was echoed at the recent Global Disability Summit (GDS2025), which took place on April 2-3 in Berlin. The event brought together governments, social partners, and organizations representing people with disabilities to discuss how to better integrate people with disabilities into the global workforce.

The Need for Inclusive Labour Markets

At the “Shaping Inclusive Labour Markets and Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities Worldwide” panel, ILO Deputy Director-General Celeste Drake emphasized the need for intentional and sustained efforts to create opportunities for people with disabilities. “Ensuring that people with disabilities have access to equal opportunities and decent work doesn’t happen by accident. It requires dedicated and sustained action,” said Drake.

Inclusive labour markets, where persons with disabilities have equal access to opportunities, are crucial for economic growth and social cohesion. However, the reality is that many persons with disabilities, when employed, tend to be disproportionately represented in the informal economy. This group is often vulnerable to various challenges, including a disability wage gap, which is particularly severe for women with disabilities. These gaps reflect broader systemic issues that limit career advancement, fair pay, and job security.

The ILO’s data on global social protection coverage reveals another stark disparity: only 33.5% of people with severe disabilities worldwide receive adequate social protection, including disability benefits. This lack of support exacerbates existing inequalities and perpetuates cycles of poverty and exclusion for individuals with disabilities.

The ILO Global Business and Disability Network

One significant step toward improving employment outcomes for persons with disabilities is the ILO's Global Business and Disability Network. This initiative brings together more than 40 global companies and 45 national networks that are committed to promoting decent employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Through this Network, the ILO aims to address the barriers faced by persons with disabilities in developing countries, ensuring that their rights are upheld and that their needs are adequately considered in employment and social policies.

The Network’s work is vital in shifting societal norms and business practices. By engaging with global corporations, the ILO hopes to set a standard that will encourage other organizations to follow suit, creating more inclusive and accessible work environments.

The Disability Wage Gap and Informal Employment

Persons with disabilities are significantly overrepresented in the informal economy, where they face increased vulnerability to exploitation, discrimination, and poor working conditions. In addition to low pay, the lack of social security and benefits in informal jobs means that people with disabilities are left without a safety net in case of illness, injury, or other life changes.

The wage gap is particularly pronounced for women with disabilities. Research indicates that women with disabilities are less likely to be employed than their male counterparts, and when they are employed, they tend to earn less. This is compounded by cultural and societal barriers that limit their opportunities in both the education and employment sectors.

Social Dialogue and Collective Bargaining

One of the key strategies to build inclusive labour markets is ensuring the active participation of persons with disabilities in social dialogue and collective bargaining. Social dialogue is a process through which all stakeholders—workers, employers, and governments—discuss and negotiate policies that affect the workforce. By including persons with disabilities in these discussions, their specific needs can be addressed, and policies can be designed to foster an inclusive and equitable labour market.

Furthermore, collective bargaining agreements can help establish workplace standards that protect the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure they are not discriminated against based on their disability status. The ILO encourages the integration of disability inclusion into collective bargaining processes, making it a priority for trade unions and employers alike.

The Amman-Berlin Declaration and Global Disability Inclusion

The GDS2025 concluded with the adoption of the Amman-Berlin Declaration on Global Disability Inclusion. This important declaration calls for all stakeholders—governments, civil society, businesses, and international organizations—to ensure that at least 15% of international development programs focus on disability inclusion. This goal is seen as both quantifiable and achievable, providing a concrete target for organizations to strive for in their global development efforts.

The ILO joined other organizations in endorsing the declaration, reaffirming its commitment to disability-inclusive international development cooperation and humanitarian action. By committing to the "15 per cent for the 15 per cent" target, the global community has acknowledged the importance of advancing the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities in all areas of life, including employment and education.

The Path Forward

The discussions and commitments made during the GDS2025 signal a growing recognition of the need to address the barriers that persons with disabilities face in the labour market. However, achieving full disability inclusion will require sustained action, policy change, and active participation from all sectors of society. Governments must ensure that inclusive policies are implemented and that people with disabilities are provided with the resources and support they need to succeed.

Employers have a crucial role to play in creating accessible workplaces and offering opportunities to persons with disabilities. Education systems must also be adapted to ensure that individuals with disabilities can gain the skills needed to compete in today’s job market.

The ILO’s initiatives, such as the Global Business and Disability Network, provide a model for other organizations and governments to follow. By working together to overcome the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, society can build a more inclusive and equitable labour market—one where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.