Tragic End for Aspiring Biker: Somita Singh's Fatal Collision

A 28-year-old woman, Somita Singh, lost her life after her rented BMW motorcycle collided with a car in Badshahpur, Gurugram, according to local authorities. She had recently joined a women's biking group to learn sports biking skills.

The incident unfolded as Singh traveled with fellow bikers from Noida's Sector 135 to Gurugram's Leopard Trail. During their return journey, she unfortunately crashed into a vehicle and was thrown from her bike. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Law enforcement has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified car driver, following Somita's father's complaint. The police have promised an imminent arrest of the driver involved in the accident. Singh was originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and employed as a developer in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)