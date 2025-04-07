Controversial Tactics: U.S. Marshals Dispatch Raises Eyebrows

The U.S. Justice Department has drawn criticism for dispatching armed U.S. Marshals to the home of Liz Oyer, a former career pardon attorney. Oyer was warned through a letter about her upcoming testimony to Congress. The intervention stopped only after she acknowledged receiving the letter through email.

Michael Bromwich, the attorney representing Oyer, has condemned the actions as unprecedented and inappropriate. He described the deployment of law enforcement personnel as an unnecessary measure against someone with no known misconduct, let alone criminal activity.

Oyer, the former attorney at the center of the controversy, is scheduled to testify to Congress later today. The incident raises questions about the Justice Department's handling of internal communications with former employees.

