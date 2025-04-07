Left Menu

Controversial Tactics: U.S. Marshals Dispatch Raises Eyebrows

The U.S. Justice Department deployed armed U.S. Marshals to deliver a letter to former pardon attorney Liz Oyer about testifying before Congress. The use of such force, deemed inappropriate by attorney Michael Bromwich, was halted upon Oyer acknowledging receipt via email.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:43 IST
Controversial Tactics: U.S. Marshals Dispatch Raises Eyebrows
Justice Department

The U.S. Justice Department has drawn criticism for dispatching armed U.S. Marshals to the home of Liz Oyer, a former career pardon attorney. Oyer was warned through a letter about her upcoming testimony to Congress. The intervention stopped only after she acknowledged receiving the letter through email.

Michael Bromwich, the attorney representing Oyer, has condemned the actions as unprecedented and inappropriate. He described the deployment of law enforcement personnel as an unnecessary measure against someone with no known misconduct, let alone criminal activity.

Oyer, the former attorney at the center of the controversy, is scheduled to testify to Congress later today. The incident raises questions about the Justice Department's handling of internal communications with former employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025