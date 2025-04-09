China's Strategic Response to U.S. Trade Tariffs
China released a White Paper on its trade ties with the U.S., emphasizing potential countermeasures in response to U.S. tariff hikes. Beijing aims to address economic frictions through dialogue.
China issued a White Paper on Wednesday outlining its stance on trade and economic relations with the United States, as reported by Xinhua. The document specifies Beijing's intent to implement countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes on Chinese imports.
The White Paper articulates China's view that economic and trade disagreements are normal occurrences between the world's leading economies. Nevertheless, it asserts Beijing's readiness to engage in dialogue with Washington to resolve these issues, according to Xinhua's coverage.
This development marks another step in the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations, as both sides seek to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
