Left Menu

China's Strategic Response to U.S. Trade Tariffs

China released a White Paper on its trade ties with the U.S., emphasizing potential countermeasures in response to U.S. tariff hikes. Beijing aims to address economic frictions through dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:45 IST
China's Strategic Response to U.S. Trade Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China issued a White Paper on Wednesday outlining its stance on trade and economic relations with the United States, as reported by Xinhua. The document specifies Beijing's intent to implement countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

The White Paper articulates China's view that economic and trade disagreements are normal occurrences between the world's leading economies. Nevertheless, it asserts Beijing's readiness to engage in dialogue with Washington to resolve these issues, according to Xinhua's coverage.

This development marks another step in the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations, as both sides seek to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025