PM Modi Inaugurates Navkar Mahamantra Divas, Highlights Spiritual and Social Unity

On April 9, 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, emphasizing the spiritual and societal significance of the Navkar Mantra. Addressing a large and vibrant gathering, the Prime Minister spoke about the profound impact of this sacred mantra, detailing its ability to bring peace, tranquility, and stability to the mind. He remarked on the extraordinary experience it offers, which transcends thoughts and words, resonating deeply with one’s consciousness.

In his speech, Shri Modi shared his own personal experience with the mantra, recalling his first exposure to it in Bengaluru years ago, where he witnessed the collective chanting of millions. He described this moment as one of great spiritual power and unity. He highlighted how the collective consciousness and synchronized energy of the masses created an extraordinary atmosphere, underscoring the unity of purpose within India and the world’s Jain community.

Reflecting on his roots in Gujarat, the Prime Minister spoke about the deep influence of Jainism on the region, where the teachings of Jain Acharyas have shaped his spiritual journey from a young age. He emphasized the Navkar Mantra as more than a simple chant—it is the core of Jain faith, representing the essence of life itself. “Navkar Mantra is the foundation of Jainism, guiding us towards self-purification, inner peace, and the path to liberation,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the spiritual significance of each element of the mantra, breaking down its connection to Jainism’s revered figures. He explained that the recitation of the mantra symbolizes the devotion to the Panch Parmeshthi (the five supreme beings) and the veneration of the Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus—each of whom embody divine qualities that guide individuals towards Moksha, or liberation. The Navkar Mantra, Shri Modi emphasized, is a reminder of the path of righteousness, knowledge, and self-conquest, which leads one towards true enlightenment.

Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke about the importance of the number nine in Indian culture and Jainism, highlighting its presence in various traditions, from the nine virtues of the Navkar Mantra to the nine planets, treasures, and forms of Durga. He explained that chanting the mantra in multiples of nine symbolizes completeness and wholeness, a concept that signifies both material and spiritual fulfillment.

In his address, Shri Modi also connected the timeless philosophy of Jainism with India’s vision for the future. He pointed out that a developed India is not only about progress in material terms but also about remaining deeply rooted in its spiritual traditions. He celebrated the influence of Jainism on India's culture, including its visible impact on the new Parliament building, where symbols of Jain heritage can be found in the form of Tirthankara idols, and depictions of Lord Mahavir.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to preserving Jain heritage. He noted the recent return of over 20 Tirthankara idols from abroad, a historic event, and emphasized the government's effort to digitize ancient Jain manuscripts as part of the "Gyan Bharatam Mission" to preserve knowledge and promote research. He mentioned the recognition of Prakrit and Pali as classical languages, further stressing the importance of preserving Jain literature for future generations.

Shri Modi recognized Jainism’s teachings on non-violence, sustainability, and mutual cooperation, noting that these principles offer solutions to contemporary global challenges, such as climate change and conflict. He pointed to the Jain concept of "Parasparopagraho Jivanam" (life thrives on mutual cooperation) as particularly relevant to fostering peace and harmony on a global scale. He urged the world to embrace Anekantavada (the philosophy of multiple viewpoints) as a means to prevent conflict and promote understanding.

In the context of global recognition, the Prime Minister emphasized that India’s growing prominence on the world stage is aligned with the core Jain principle of mutual cooperation. As India becomes a source of inspiration for other nations, Shri Modi urged everyone to contribute to the global movement towards sustainability and peace, advocating for India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which reflects the Jain principles of simplicity and restraint.

The Prime Minister also called on the youth of India to integrate the wisdom of the Navkar Mantra into their daily lives, balancing knowledge with wisdom, technology with human values, and ambition with compassion. He encouraged the young generation to adopt the philosophy of the Navkar Mantra as a source of guidance in their personal journeys towards success, peace, and social responsibility.

As part of the Navkar Mahamantra Day, the Prime Minister proposed nine resolutions for individuals and society to embrace. These resolutions focus on critical issues such as water conservation, environmental sustainability, cleanliness, promoting local products, adopting natural farming practices, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, integrating yoga and sports into daily life, and providing assistance to the underprivileged. Shri Modi emphasized that these resolutions align with the values of Jainism and will help create a harmonious and prosperous society.

In concluding his speech, Shri Modi expressed gratitude to the Jain community for organizing the global event, which saw participation from across India and abroad. He extended his blessings to Acharya Bhagwants, Muni Maharajs, and the entire Jain community, recognizing their contributions to spreading peace, spirituality, and unity across the globe. He also extended his best wishes to JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) for their efforts in hosting the event.

The Prime Minister’s address at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas reinforced the deep spiritual, cultural, and philosophical roots of India, underlining the nation’s commitment to a future that blends progress with tradition. Through collective chanting and adherence to the principles of Jainism, Shri Modi believes India can achieve not only material prosperity but also spiritual fulfillment and harmony, serving as a beacon of peace for the world.