Major Mephedrone Factory Raid in Latur: 7 Arrested

In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai conducted a raid on a mephedrone factory in Latur district. This operation led to the seizure of over 11 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 17 crore, and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including a police constable.

DRI officials revealed that the operation was executed in coordination with its regional unit on the basis of specific intelligence. The factory, located in a remote hilly area in Rohina village, had been a hub for a syndicate involved in drug production.

Along with the substantial drug haul, authorities confiscated a large quantity of raw materials and full-scale lab equipment. Those arrested include five involved in drug manufacturing, a distributor, and a financier. The case is ongoing under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)