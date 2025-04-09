Left Menu

Major Mephedrone Factory Raid in Latur: 7 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai, in collaboration with its regional unit, raided a mephedrone factory in Latur district, seizing over 11 kg of the drug worth Rs 17 crore. Seven individuals, including a police constable, were arrested, linked to drug manufacturing and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:18 IST
Major Mephedrone Factory Raid in Latur: 7 Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai conducted a raid on a mephedrone factory in Latur district. This operation led to the seizure of over 11 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 17 crore, and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including a police constable.

DRI officials revealed that the operation was executed in coordination with its regional unit on the basis of specific intelligence. The factory, located in a remote hilly area in Rohina village, had been a hub for a syndicate involved in drug production.

Along with the substantial drug haul, authorities confiscated a large quantity of raw materials and full-scale lab equipment. Those arrested include five involved in drug manufacturing, a distributor, and a financier. The case is ongoing under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025