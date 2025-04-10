Left Menu

Judge Allows 'Force' Testimony in Weinstein Retrial

A Manhattan judge has allowed an accuser to use the term 'force' in her testimony against Harvey Weinstein in his retrial, despite his acquittal on charges of using physical force. The decision comes after a review of case law and supports unrestricted description of alleged events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:42 IST
Judge Allows 'Force' Testimony in Weinstein Retrial
Harvey Weinstein

In a pivotal decision, a Manhattan judge has ruled that an accuser may use the term 'force' in her testimony against Harvey Weinstein at his upcoming retrial. This choice, made by Judge Curtis Farber, follows a thorough review of relevant case law.

Judge Farber emphasized that restricting the accuser's language would be unreasonable, allowing her to freely describe the alleged incident despite Weinstein's previous acquittal of a related rape charge involving physical force. This development surfaces ahead of the jury selection, which is scheduled for next week.

The accuser is one of three individuals whose allegations form the foundation of charges in the state's retrial against the disgraced film producer. Weinstein, maintaining his innocence, denies any acts of rape or sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

