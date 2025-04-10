Judge Allows 'Force' Testimony in Weinstein Retrial

In a pivotal decision, a Manhattan judge has ruled that an accuser may use the term 'force' in her testimony against Harvey Weinstein at his upcoming retrial. This choice, made by Judge Curtis Farber, follows a thorough review of relevant case law.

Judge Farber emphasized that restricting the accuser's language would be unreasonable, allowing her to freely describe the alleged incident despite Weinstein's previous acquittal of a related rape charge involving physical force. This development surfaces ahead of the jury selection, which is scheduled for next week.

The accuser is one of three individuals whose allegations form the foundation of charges in the state's retrial against the disgraced film producer. Weinstein, maintaining his innocence, denies any acts of rape or sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)