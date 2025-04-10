Left Menu

Temple Priest Arrested in Journalist's Murder Case

Three men, including a temple priest, have been arrested over the murder of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway. Investigations revealed the priest's involvement, with two shooters still at large. Authorities have initiated raids and offered a reward for the capture of the suspects.

Updated: 10-04-2025 18:30 IST
In a significant development, police arrested three men, including a temple priest, linked to the murder of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai, gunned down on March 8 along the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway.

The investigation, led by Sitapur SP Chakraesh Mishra, resulted in the arrest after scrutinizing over 250 CCTV camera feeds and interviewing more than 100 suspects.

A police probe unveiled the priest's motive, resulting in a planned hit by hired shooters who remain at large. Authorities have announced a monetary reward for information leading to the shooters' arrest while conducting intensive search operations.

