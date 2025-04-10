Temple Priest Arrested in Journalist's Murder Case

In a significant development, police arrested three men, including a temple priest, linked to the murder of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai, gunned down on March 8 along the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway.

The investigation, led by Sitapur SP Chakraesh Mishra, resulted in the arrest after scrutinizing over 250 CCTV camera feeds and interviewing more than 100 suspects.

A police probe unveiled the priest's motive, resulting in a planned hit by hired shooters who remain at large. Authorities have announced a monetary reward for information leading to the shooters' arrest while conducting intensive search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)