High Alert in Delhi as Mumbai Attack Accused Extradited
Security has been heightened at Delhi's Patiala House Court and surrounding areas as Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is extradited from the US. Authorities, including deputy commissioner and local police, ensure safety measures in place. CISF personnel guard the court while Tihar Jail prepares for his arrival.
Heightened security enveloped Delhi's Patiala House Court as authorities prepared for the arrival of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, following his extradition from the US. Enhanced measures are spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahla, ensuring stringent safety outside the court premises.
Personnel from paramilitary forces and CISF have fortified the courthouse, conducting thorough checks to prevent any mishaps. Meanwhile, Delhi's Police deployment stretches to Palam Airport, where interceptors stand by for Rana's anticipated landing.
Within Tihar Jail, officials brace to house Rana in a high-security ward, awaiting court directives. His return marks a significant development since his failed attempt to avoid extradition was overturned by the US Supreme Court.
