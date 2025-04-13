Tragedy at Ceremony: Fatal Shooting in Nagla Karaar

In a shocking turn of events, a 'mundan' ceremony in Nagla Karaar was marred by violence when four armed men stormed a house and opened fire, killing a guest on the spot.

The deceased, Muraari Lal Valmiki, 40, was attending the event with his family when the attackers targeted him, leaving guests in shock and mourning.

Police have initiated a massive hunt for the culprits, identified in an FIR by the victim's wife, as the community demands justice and swift action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)