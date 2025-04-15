Ceasefire Talks in Gaza: A Tense Wait for Responses
Hamas is currently evaluating a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators in Gaza, promising a swift response. Meanwhile, Egypt, upon receiving an Israeli ceasefire proposal, reported no progress in discussions held in Cairo, leaving the situation tense and uncertain.
- Egypt
On Monday, Hamas announced its evaluation of a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, indicating it would issue its decision shortly.
According to state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV, Egypt has received an Israeli ceasefire proposal. Discussions concluded in Cairo without yielding significant results.
The negotiation stage remains critical, with stakeholders awaiting actionable decisions to alleviate ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
