Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks in Gaza: A Tense Wait for Responses

Hamas is currently evaluating a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators in Gaza, promising a swift response. Meanwhile, Egypt, upon receiving an Israeli ceasefire proposal, reported no progress in discussions held in Cairo, leaving the situation tense and uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 02:08 IST
Ceasefire Talks in Gaza: A Tense Wait for Responses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Monday, Hamas announced its evaluation of a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, indicating it would issue its decision shortly.

According to state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV, Egypt has received an Israeli ceasefire proposal. Discussions concluded in Cairo without yielding significant results.

The negotiation stage remains critical, with stakeholders awaiting actionable decisions to alleviate ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025