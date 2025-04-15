South Western Command: A Young Force at the Cutting Edge

The South Western Command of the Indian Army, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, celebrates significant achievements in its 21-year journey. Renowned for its operational preparedness, it stands as a technologically advanced, agile force, demonstrating professional excellence in various military domains.

During a press conference held on the Command's Raising Day, Lieutenant General Singh highlighted the strategic enhancements facilitated by proper training, technology adoption, and the development of advanced tactical procedures. The command's efforts are driven by five transformative pillars: jointness and integration, force restructuring, modernization, technology absorption, and efficient human resource management.

Collaborative initiatives, such as partnerships with IIT Kanpur and Roorkee, spotlight the command's commitment to innovation and synergy. Additionally, welfare projects for veterans and Veer Naris are underway, including plans for an old age home for Army veterans in Jaipur, signaling a holistic approach to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)