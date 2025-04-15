ICG Busts Major Illegal Sea Cucumber and Drug Operations

On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard announced a significant crackdown on illegal sea life trade, with the seizure of 145 kilograms of sea cucumbers in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 58 lakh. This forms part of a broader effort to protect marine biodiversity under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The operation, carried out by the ICG's Mandapam Station on April 13, underscores ongoing initiatives to safeguard marine resources and prevent unlawful transshipment activities. Sea cucumber harvesting is strictly banned in India, marking this operation as a critical environmental protection measure.

In a separate operation, conducted in collaboration with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, the coast guard intercepted 300 kilograms of methamphetamine near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea. The contraband, worth Rs 1,800 crore, had been abandoned by smugglers before they fled. The drugs have been handed over to the ATS for further investigation.

