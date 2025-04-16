Left Menu

Musk's Influence Grows: A Shift in U.S. Foreign Aid Management

The Trump administration has empowered Elon Musk's team, assigning Jeremy Lewin, a Musk associate, to lead foreign assistance. The move aligns with efforts to cut the $52 billion allocated to humanitarian programs overseen by the State Department and USAID. The proposal includes significant reductions and closures in international diplomatic missions.

The Trump administration has expanded the influence of Elon Musk's team by promoting Jeremy Lewin to oversee foreign assistance. This decision aligns with plans to slash the $52 billion budget dedicated to international programs managed by the State Department and USAID.

The appointment comes after the exit of Pete Marocco, who was praised for reducing staff and funds at the agencies despite internal conflicts. Additionally, Marco Rubio announced the cancellation of grants worth $214 million, decrying them as misguided.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget has proposed a significant budget reduction for the State Department, including a near-50% cut and the closure of multiple diplomatic missions. However, this plan is still under review and must survive numerous legislative hurdles.

