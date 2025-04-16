Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Executive Order Targeting Law Firms

A federal judge has blocked significant parts of Donald Trump's executive order that prevents the government from working with firms hiring Susman Godfrey. The order has been criticized as unconstitutional, sparking debates over presidential power and the judiciary's role in preserving constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge intervened on Tuesday to halt major components of Donald Trump's executive order that bars the federal government from engaging in business with law firms employing Susman Godfrey. This marks the fourth judicial rebuke of Trump's orders, suggesting they may infringe upon constitutional guarantees.

District Court Judge Loren AliKhan granted the temporary restraining order for Susman, a firm that secured a substantial settlement from Fox News. The judge criticized the order, tying it to Susman's legal victories and framing it as a misuse of presidential power that violates constitutional amendments.

The Department of Justice, represented by Richard Lawson, argued for the order's validity, citing historical precedents. However, the court found it likely unconstitutional, emphasizing the independence required in legal representation. The ruling temporarily protects firms from Trump's order as broader legal battles unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

