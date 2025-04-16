SH1 Road Upgrade Transforms Central North Island: 119km Rebuilt, Paving Way for Safer, Smoother Travel

In a major milestone for New Zealand’s transport infrastructure, the first season of the country’s most extensive and ambitious state highway maintenance programme has delivered dramatic improvements to a key stretch of State Highway 1 (SH1), between Tīrau and Waiouru. Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed that 119 lane kilometres of this crucial central corridor have now been successfully rehabilitated or resealed, marking a significant step toward safer, smoother travel for all road users.

The large-scale upgrade comes as part of the Government’s $2.07 billion Pothole Prevention Fund, which aims to catch up on years of deferred maintenance on New Zealand’s state highways. The Tīrau to Waiouru section, historically plagued with poor surfaces and frequent pothole repairs, has been a priority focus for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and a team of dedicated contractors.

“These were some pretty sad sections of state highway,” said Minister Bishop, highlighting that the route had required an astonishing 5,670 pothole repairs over the past two years alone. “Making so many short-term repairs is inefficient no matter which way you look at it – you’re throwing good money after bad in patching up a surface that’s simply no longer fit for purpose.”

Instead of continuing with reactive repairs, NZTA took a bold and proactive approach this past season. With full road closures in some areas, crews were able to not just reseal but fully rebuild large portions of SH1 – addressing the issues at their root and setting the road up for longer-term durability. The closures, while disruptive, enabled a massive amount of work to be completed in record time.

“Across this project, 32 contracting firms worked over 110,000 hours. At peak, 145 truckloads of road metal were being delivered every single day,” Bishop noted. “It’s been an incredible team effort.”

The SH1 corridor between Tīrau and Waiouru is a vital artery for the North Island, serving as both a major freight route and a connector between key regional centres. The upgrades mean that freight carriers, commuters, and tourists alike will experience far fewer disruptions and a safer driving experience.

“In many areas, the road is now more forgiving – with smoother surfaces and improved drainage, reducing the likelihood that a mistake will lead to a fatal or serious crash,” said Bishop.

The improvements have also brought economic benefits, helping to reduce delays for logistics operators and improving overall efficiency for businesses dependent on reliable road transport.

Despite the success of the first season, there’s still a significant amount of work left to do. The second season of the project is set to begin in September 2025 and will include the final surfacing of sections rehabilitated this season, plus additional rebuilding and maintenance between Taupō and Tūrangi, as well as in the townships of Tīrau and Tokoroa.

The good news for drivers is that this next phase won’t require the same kind of full, 24/7 closures seen this season. Instead, final surfacing will be carried out under stop/go traffic control or overnight to reduce the impact on travel.

“While we acknowledge the roadworks have been disruptive, the long-term benefits are already evident,” said Bishop. “This project condenses four years of road maintenance into just two seasons, making it one of the most efficient and impactful upgrades to SH1 in decades.”

The transformation of SH1 between Tīrau and Waiouru is a shining example of what can be achieved with strong planning, investment, and cooperation between government agencies, contractors, and local communities. As the next season approaches, road users can look forward to even more improvements that will future-proof New Zealand’s most important highway.