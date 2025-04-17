Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances at Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances at his 'janta darshan' programme, resolving issues related to police actions, revenue disputes, and medical assistance. Senior officials were tasked with immediate follow-ups. Adityanath also provided aids to differently-abled individuals and assured prompt resolution of concerns.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took decisive steps to address the grievances of over 125 individuals at the 'janta darshan' programme held at his official residence, according to officials.

Participants voiced a diverse array of issues, encompassing police actions, revenue disputes, medical assistance, and pension concerns. In response, all applications were expeditiously forwarded to senior officials for immediate action.

During the session, the Director General of Police was entrusted with resolving law enforcement-related complaints, while the Chairman of the Revenue Board was assigned issues concerning revenue. Adityanath reiterated the government's commitment to bring justice and relief to every affected individual.

Moreover, Adityanath provided electronic charging walking sticks to Rajesh and Chandrashekhar, two differently-abled individuals from Chandauli, and engaged with children, emphasizing that attendees' concerns would be addressed with the highest level of seriousness and swiftly resolved.

Prominent officials in attendance included Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (CM) SP Goyal, Principal Secretary (Home/CM) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, and Chairman of the Revenue Board Anil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

