Russia's Surprising Pivot: The Taliban Ban Lifted

Russia's Supreme Court has lifted its 20-year ban on the Taliban, a move signaling potential normalization of ties with Afghanistan’s regime. While no country currently recognizes the Taliban government, Russia increasingly collaborates with it amid shared counterterrorism interests. Despite Taliban's promises, women's rights remain a contentious issue affecting international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic shift, Russia has lifted its long-standing ban on the Taliban, previously designated as a terrorist organization for over two decades. This move potentially signals Moscow's intent to normalize relations with Afghanistan's current leadership.

Despite widespread non-recognition of the Taliban government, which gained control in August 2021 following the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal, Russia seems to be fostering ties. President Vladimir Putin identified the Taliban as an ally in the fight against terrorism, resulting in the Russian Supreme Court removing its terrorist designation.

The decision comes amid Russia's strategic necessity to cooperate with the Taliban due to security threats from Islamist militants in the region. The Taliban is working to combat Islamic State presence in Afghanistan, yet persistent concerns over women's rights continue to hinder broader international acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

