QCI’s Sarpanch Samvaad Empowers Rural Leaders for Swachh & Sujal Grams Vision 2047

The Quality Council of India (QCI), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, marked the celebration of Panchayati Raj Diwas with a significant, high-impact programme under the banner of ‘Leadership for Swachh & Sujal Grams’. Held as part of the ongoing Sarpanch Samvaad initiative, the event underscored the pivotal role of grassroots governance in driving India’s rural development in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A Convergence of Leadership and Policy at the Grassroots

This special edition of the Sarpanch Samvaad brought together over 200 sarpanchs, along with a distinguished panel of policy leaders, subject matter experts, and senior officials from across India. The aim was not merely to commemorate the day, but to catalyze transformation at the village level by empowering sarpanchs with the tools, platforms, and policy-level dialogue needed to amplify their impact.

Themed around the dual pillars of cleanliness (Swachh) and water security (Sujal), the day-long gathering created space for constructive conversations, policy reflections, and peer learning. The sessions explored how local leadership can advance national objectives through sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting, solid and liquid waste management, and community-driven water governance.

Ministerial Endorsement: A Voice for the Villages

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil, emphasized the transformative power of the Sarpanch Samvaad initiative during his keynote. He lauded QCI for facilitating a direct channel where ground-level realities reach the corridors of policy-making. He said:

“Sarpanch Samvaad by QCI is a powerful platform where Sarpanchs can directly raise their ground-level concerns, which the Ministry will take forward for resolution. To fulfil the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Sarpanchs must champion Swachh and Sujal Grams through initiatives like rainwater harvesting. The voice of Bharat begins at the village, and it must echo at the top.”

His words resonated deeply with the attending sarpanchs, many of whom shared success stories and grassroots innovations that have already begun reshaping their communities.

Highlight Sessions: Roadmap to Rural Resilience

The event featured several thematic sessions, each spotlighting critical aspects of rural quality of life:

Water Security Strategies : From micro-level conservation techniques to decentralized water budgeting, sessions explored scalable approaches to ensure reliable water access for all.

Sanitation Sustainability : Experts and local leaders exchanged ideas on maintaining ODF+ villages, managing greywater, and promoting hygiene behavior.

Village Governance Best Practices : Sarpanchs showcased successful governance models, focusing on participatory planning, digital monitoring, and transparent resource allocation.

Technology and Innovation: Discussions highlighted how tech tools, data dashboards, and mobile platforms are enabling smarter panchayat-level decision-making.

Dignitaries at the Helm

The event was graced by an esteemed lineup of national leadership and institutional experts:

Shri Ashok K.K Meena , Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Shri Jaxay Shah , Chairperson, Quality Council of India

Shri Chakravarthy T. Kannan , Secretary General, QCI

Shri Himanshu Patel, Co-opted Member, Governing Body, QCI

Each dignitary brought forward a message of support for the sarpanchs and reinforced the need to decentralize development efforts while aligning local initiatives with the larger national mission.

Sarpanch Samvaad: More Than Dialogue, A Development Movement

The Sarpanch Samvaad initiative by QCI has steadily evolved into a movement for grassroots excellence, focused on promoting quality in public service delivery, rural infrastructure, and citizen engagement. Through previous editions and this flagship Panchayati Raj Diwas celebration, QCI continues to affirm its commitment to enabling empowered, data-driven, and accountable local governance.

As India accelerates towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the voices from its villages — led by determined and visionary sarpanchs — are now more critical than ever. Events like these signal a much-needed shift in the development discourse: from top-down mandates to bottom-up leadership.