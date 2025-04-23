Transforming Auckland’s Northwest: $4.6B Rapid Transit Project Moves Ahead

Auckland’s northwest is set to become a public transport success story, with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board officially endorsing the long-awaited Northwest Rapid Transit investment case. This move is being hailed as a crucial step toward delivering faster, more frequent, and reliable public transport options to one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the decision, emphasizing its importance in managing the population boom expected in the region. “The northwest is already home to 90,000 residents and is poised to double in size by 2051. We're anticipating 100,000 more people, 40,000 new homes, and 40,000 jobs in the coming decades. Without transformative transport solutions like the Northwest Busway, congestion and delays will only worsen.”

Tackling Congestion in a Growing Region

Currently, public transport access in Auckland’s northwest is limited and unreliable. The majority of residents—over 60%—commute out of the area for work, with a heavy reliance on private vehicles. The result is regular gridlock on the Northwestern Motorway and mounting frustration for residents.

The busway aims to tackle this head-on, taking a page from Auckland’s successful Northern Busway and Eastern Busway models. The Northwest Busway will be capable of transporting up to 9,000 passengers per hour in each direction—equivalent to the capacity of four lanes of motorway traffic. It promises a consistent 25-minute journey between Brigham Creek and Auckland's city centre, regardless of time of day.

Phased Rollout of the Northwest Busway

The new transport system will be delivered in three major stages:

Stage 1 (Estimated $330–$380 million): Construction of new stations at Brigham Creek and Lincoln Road, with early strategic property purchases and consenting work already greenlit via $116 million in approved funding by NZTA in 2024.

Stage 2 (Estimated $4.1–$4.6 billion): Includes the construction of a fully separated, bi-directional busway from Brigham Creek to Te Atatū, stations at Royal Road and Te Atatū, the second phase of the Westgate station, and a key city connection at Newton.

Stage 3: Envisions the completion of the busway with new stations at Point Chevalier and Western Springs.

This phased approach ensures benefits are delivered quickly to the most affected communities in West Auckland while easing the financial and logistical burdens of a single large-scale rollout.

Fast-Track Approvals and Stakeholder Engagement

The government aims to use the Fast Track Approvals Act to speed up the consenting and statutory approval process. The NZTA will lead engagements with stakeholders, landowners, and the public, laying the groundwork for the upcoming design, environmental assessment, and property acquisition processes.

“The time for endless planning is over. We’re prioritizing action—real, visible progress,” said Bishop. “We’ve already seen what the WX1 service can do; this will take it to the next level.”

Strong Economic and Social Returns

The investment case demonstrates compelling value with a Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) of 6.3 for Stage 1 and 2.2 for Stage 2, indicating high returns for public investment. The staggered delivery across multiple National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) periods will ensure affordability while creating a steady pipeline of work for construction firms, supporting jobs and economic resilience.

Mayor and Public Support

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has voiced strong support for the project, describing it as both a long-overdue response to existing needs and a proactive measure to meet future demand.

“This is what Aucklanders have been calling for,” said Mayor Brown. “It’s encouraging to see Wellington finally listening. The Northwest Busway will do for the west what the Northern Busway has done for the North Shore—unlock access, reduce congestion, and boost economic activity.”

Looking Ahead: Construction Timeline

Construction on the initial Westgate station—funded separately by the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group—is already underway, with its first stage set to open in mid-2026.

Subject to future funding commitments, full-scale construction of the Northwest Busway could commence as early as 2027.