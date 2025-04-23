Left Menu

Manhunt Launched: Sketches Released of Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspects

Security agencies released sketches of three suspects involved in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. Identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, they also used code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:45 IST
Security agencies have unveiled sketches of three individuals believed to be connected to the devastating terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that left 26 dead, primarily tourists.

The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, were also known by their code names — Moosa, Yunus, and Asif — and allegedly engaged in similar activities in Poonch.

Officials confirmed the sketches were crafted with assistance from survivors, while The Resistance Front, connected to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility on Tuesday afternoon.

