Manhunt Launched: Sketches Released of Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspects

Security agencies have unveiled sketches of three individuals believed to be connected to the devastating terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that left 26 dead, primarily tourists.

The suspects, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, were also known by their code names — Moosa, Yunus, and Asif — and allegedly engaged in similar activities in Poonch.

Officials confirmed the sketches were crafted with assistance from survivors, while The Resistance Front, connected to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility on Tuesday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)