EU Stands Firm: Apple and Meta Fines Deemed Fair

The European Union spokesperson deemed the recent fines of 500 million euros on Apple and 200 million euros on Meta Platforms as 'proportionate' following public criticism of their perceived modesty, emphasizing the consideration of the duration and severity of the companies' infringements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:10 IST
The European Union has defended its decision to impose fines totaling 500 million euros and 200 million euros on tech giants Apple and Meta Platforms, respectively. Critics have labeled the penalties as modest, but the EU spokesperson argued that they are proportionate based on the case specifics.

During a briefing, the EU representative clarified that the fines reflect both the duration and gravity of the policy violations committed by the companies. This response aims to underscore the EU's commitment to maintaining fair competition and regulating digital spaces effectively.

Despite the backlash, the EU remains firm in its stance, suggesting that the penalties are justified given the circumstances of each company's misconduct. The spokesperson's comments aim to quell concerns about the perceived leniency toward these major corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

