States Tackle China: A Surge of Anti-China Proposals Sweeps the US

This year, state lawmakers across the United States have introduced more than 240 proposals targeting China, aiming to prevent public funds from being used for Chinese technology or even everyday items like T-shirts and key chains.

The legislative drive extends to disrupting sister-city relationships between communities in America and China. After years of celebrating trade ties, many states are recalibrating their approach, wary of purchasing Chinese drones, software, or parts, and are now focusing on safeguarding critical sectors like artificial intelligence and healthcare.

President Trump's aggressive posture on China has emboldened state officials, particularly Republicans, who view China as a global rival. This has resulted in various legislative actions, including Kansas targeting AI and medical equipment, Arkansas cracking down on sister-city ties, and Tennessee restricting insurance coverage for organ transplants linked to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)