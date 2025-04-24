Left Menu

Underworld Unmasked: Arrests of ATM Heist Duo Reveal Crime Spree

Two men from a gang, involved in ATM and mobile phone theft worth Rs 1.8 crore, were arrested in Delhi. Farman, the gang leader with a criminal record since 2004, and his associate Asif, were apprehended after a multi-state operation. Stolen goods and confession of several crimes followed their arrest.

In a significant security operation, Delhi Police have apprehended two men, Farman and Asif, suspected to be key members of a gang responsible for ATM and mobile phone thefts valued at Rs 1.8 crore.

The arrests, following a coordinated operation across multiple jurisdictions in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, exposed Farman as the gang's leader with a lengthy criminal history. Farman, a former scrap dealer in Kondli, has been involved in over 25 cases, including murder and burglary.

Asif, an ex-cab driver, joined the gang in 2014. Police managed to track down and arrest the duo using technical surveillance and local intelligence, recovering stolen goods including an ATM machine and phone inventory. Investigations continue as authorities search for additional suspects.

