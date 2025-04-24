Underworld Unmasked: Arrests of ATM Heist Duo Reveal Crime Spree

In a significant security operation, Delhi Police have apprehended two men, Farman and Asif, suspected to be key members of a gang responsible for ATM and mobile phone thefts valued at Rs 1.8 crore.

The arrests, following a coordinated operation across multiple jurisdictions in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, exposed Farman as the gang's leader with a lengthy criminal history. Farman, a former scrap dealer in Kondli, has been involved in over 25 cases, including murder and burglary.

Asif, an ex-cab driver, joined the gang in 2014. Police managed to track down and arrest the duo using technical surveillance and local intelligence, recovering stolen goods including an ATM machine and phone inventory. Investigations continue as authorities search for additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)