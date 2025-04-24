Showdown over Deportation: Federal Judge Challenges Trump Administration
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to return a Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador, declaring the move violated a court settlement. The case highlights ongoing tensions between immigration policies and legal agreements protecting asylum seekers. The ruling has implications for other migrants in similar situations.
A federal judge in Baltimore has challenged the Trump administration on deportation policies, ordering the return of a Venezuelan man, Cristian, to the United States. Judge Stephanie Gallagher's ruling asserts that his deportation to El Salvador violated a previously settled court agreement.
This decision could signal further disputes over immigration enforcement as the administration is accused of bypassing settlements by labeling certain migrants as 'alien enemies' under an 18th-century wartime law. The judge emphasized that the settlement protects all asylum seekers with pending applications from deportation.
In a related matter, the administration has been slow in addressing another wrongful deportation involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Meanwhile, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has suggested a controversial prisoner exchange involving deported Venezuelans and Venezuelan political prisoners, further complicating the immigration landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
