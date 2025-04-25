Left Menu

Intense Security Operation Targets Naxal Stronghold in Chhattisgarh

A large-scale security operation involving 10,000 personnel continues against Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation aims to dismantle major Maoist battalions and leadership. Multiple units, including state police and central forces, are involved in this effort. The ongoing operation has already resulted in several casualties and seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:19 IST
A massive counter-insurgency operation against Naxalites is underway along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, engaging around 10,000 security personnel for the fifth consecutive day, according to a senior official.

Intelligence reports indicate that approximately 500 cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), including senior leaders, are entrenched in the region. The operation, led by various branches of the Chhattisgarh police and central forces, has already seen fatalities and the recovery of weapons, as reported by authorities on the ground.

The operation targets the PLGA battalion No. 1 of the Maoists, a primary military stronghold, in an effort to significantly diminish the outlawed group's military capability. Despite challenging terrain and harsh weather, the morale among the troops remains high, with helicopters and drones aiding in the mission's execution.

