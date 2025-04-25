Left Menu

United Nations Faces Unprecedented Funding Plunge: Impacts on Food and Refugee Aid

The UN agencies for food and refugees are facing significant funding cuts due to a drastic reduction in donations from top contributors, including the U.S. The World Food Programme warns of severe hunger risks without urgent financial support. Structural changes and operational downsizing are underway at UNHCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' food and refugee agencies are grappling with significant funding cuts amid dwindling contributions, as revealed by internal communications. The cuts raise pressing concerns about sustaining hunger relief efforts, particularly in regions like Sudan, where extreme hunger looms for millions.

In a recent statement, the World Food Programme, headquartered in Rome, said that without immediate financial intervention, 58 million people face the stark threat of hunger or starvation. This follows a 40% projected reduction in 2025 donor funding, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Simultaneously, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is planning strategic reductions, including a 30% cost cut and scaling down of senior positions, amidst their comprehensive operational review. These steps mark a significant shift in response to the changing donor priorities of Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

