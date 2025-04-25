United Nations Faces Unprecedented Funding Plunge: Impacts on Food and Refugee Aid

The United Nations' food and refugee agencies are grappling with significant funding cuts amid dwindling contributions, as revealed by internal communications. The cuts raise pressing concerns about sustaining hunger relief efforts, particularly in regions like Sudan, where extreme hunger looms for millions.

In a recent statement, the World Food Programme, headquartered in Rome, said that without immediate financial intervention, 58 million people face the stark threat of hunger or starvation. This follows a 40% projected reduction in 2025 donor funding, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Simultaneously, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is planning strategic reductions, including a 30% cost cut and scaling down of senior positions, amidst their comprehensive operational review. These steps mark a significant shift in response to the changing donor priorities of Western countries.

