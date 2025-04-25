Tragedy Strikes in Assam: Fatal Quarrel Over February Accident

In a tragic incident in Jorhat district, Assam, a man was killed following a violent altercation between two families. The police reported the incident on Friday, which occurred in Panichakua on Thursday night. The altercation was a result of an ongoing dispute related to an accident that took place in February.

According to police sources, the accused, a father and son duo, allegedly attacked their neighbors with sharp weapons. Following the attack, both victims were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as Krishnajyoti Saikia, succumbed to his injuries.

In response to the incident, local residents blocked a portion of National Highway-715 in protest. Senior officials arrived at the scene to restore order and disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, the suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

