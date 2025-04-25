Delhi LG Sends Clear Message: Negligence Will Not Be Tolerated

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has given the green light for the suspension of a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer for neglecting duty and improper maintenance of a drain near NH-24. The action was announced in a statement released on Friday.

On April 21, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma discovered a drain filled with silt and encroachments during an inspection behind Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, close to NH-24. Alarmed by the oversight, Verma recommended disciplinary measures, leading to the suspension.

Aimed at reinforcing accountability in public welfare, Saxena also suggested extending the suspension of another executive engineer by 180 days due to irregularities in construction at 6, Flagstaff Road.

