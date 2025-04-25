Left Menu

Setback for DMK's Panneerselvam: High Court Orders Fresh Trials in Asset Cases

The Madras High Court has ordered new trials in cases against DMK leader M R K Panneerselvam. Overturned earlier exonerations involving claims of disproportionate wealth, the cases will now be tried anew in Cuddalore district. Panneerselvam is accused of accumulating wealth in contravention of his known income sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:23 IST
  • India

The Madras High Court delivered a significant ruling on Friday, annulling previous orders, which had discharged DMK leader M R K Panneerselvam and his family members from disproportionate assets cases dating back to 2007 and 2016 in Cuddalore district.

Justice P Velmurugan sided with arguments from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, mandating the Special Court in Cuddalore to expedite trials by conducting daily hearings, completing the process within six months.

Panneerselvam stands accused of accumulating assets worth Rs 21.22 lakh and Rs 3 crore, ostensibly inconsistent with his income as a Minister from 1996 to 2011, involving both his wife and son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

