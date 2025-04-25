Swinging or Sinister? Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Sparks Controversy

In a high-profile court case, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned hip-hop mogul, is defending himself against serious allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His legal team argues that the alleged activities were consensual, falling into a 'swinger' lifestyle that Combs believes to be common and acceptable.

The prosecution maintains that Combs orchestrated elaborate sexual performances known as 'Freak Offs,' coercing women through threats and withholding financial support. They argue that his celebrity status masked a more sinister side, as jurors are expected to see explicit video evidence during the trial.

As jury selection approaches, the case draws attention not only for its high-profile nature but also its exploration of consent and lifestyle choices. The trial, anticipated to last eight to ten weeks, begins jury selection on May 5 with opening statements on May 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)