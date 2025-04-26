Judicial Intervention Halts Trump’s Controversial Union Order

In a significant legal intervention, a federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order aimed at curbing collective bargaining rights for federal employees. The National Treasury Employees Union had filed a lawsuit, arguing the order would decimate its membership and financial base.

Presiding over the case, US District Judge Paul Friedman declared that pivotal segments of President Trump's March 27 directive should not be enacted within the affected departments. His ruling comes as a temporary relief to the nearly 160,000 unionized federal workers it represents, pending further proceedings.

Identifying a stark divergence from traditional applications of national security exemptions, the union criticized Trump's order as a punitive measure against organized labor. As the legal battle ensues, the union braces for significant financial impacts while government lawyers defend the executive's stance on national security.

