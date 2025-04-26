Left Menu

Massive Operation Detains over 450 Illegal Immigrants in Ahmedabad

In a large-scale operation, over 450 immigrants, primarily from Bangladesh, were detained in Ahmedabad for allegedly residing illegally. Conducted by local police, the operation sought to find and interrogate these individuals, who are held at the Kankaria football ground, pending potential deportation if documents are not valid.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Ahmedabad have detained more than 450 individuals, mostly from Bangladesh, for allegedly residing in the city illegally. The operation was conducted in various localities early on Saturday, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, Ajit Rajian, stated that the detainees are under interrogation, with deportation looming for those found without valid residence documents. Multiple police units, including the crime branch and the special operations group, collaborated in executing this sweep.

The arrested immigrants are currently being held at the Kankaria football ground. This operation underscores Ahmedabad's commitment to addressing illegal immigration issues, reflecting broader concerns over residency compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

